Micron's 12-Hi HBM4 Delivers 2.8 TB/s Bandwidth, 11 Gb/s Per-Pin Transfer Rate

“Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, confirmed that HBM4—the company's next-generation memory—will be available next year with several enhancements over the base HBM4 JEDEC specification. "Micron Technology's HBM4 12-high remains on track to support customer platform ramps, even as the performance requirements for HBM4 bandwidth and pin speeds have increased. We have recently shipped customer samples of our HBM4 with industry-leading bandwidth exceeding 2.8 TB/s and pin speeds over 11 Gbps." The JEDEC specification for HBM4 is 2 TB/s bandwidth and 8 Gb/s pin transfer across a 2048-bit interface. Micron is pushing this to 11 Gb/s, resulting in 40% higher bandwidth at 2.8 TB/s.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341279/...-tb-s-bandwidth-11-gb-s-per-pin-transfer-rate
