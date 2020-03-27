erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,612
Cool
"In the end, is has taken Micron around two years to develop its first HBM2 memory devices, and these will finally become available in 2020. Given the broad, financial nature of the call, Micron isn't disclosing the specifications of its first HBM2 devices at this time, though it is a safe bet that the underlying DRAM cells will be produced using the company’s 2nd or 3rd Generation 10 nm-class process technologies (1y or 1z). Meanwhile, Micron will obviously do its best to be competitive against Samsung and SK Hynix both in terms of performance and capacity.
Sanjay Mehrotra, president and chief executive officer, had the following to say:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15668/micron-to-launch-hbm2-dram-this-year-finally“In FQ2, we began sampling 1Z-based DDR5 modules and are on track to introduce high-bandwidth memory in calendar 2020. We are also making good progress on our 1-alpha node.""