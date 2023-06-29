Micron to Introduce GDDR7 Memory in 1H 2024

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,360
This is cool 😎

“Cadence already has its GDDR7 verification solution, so adopters can ensure that theire controllers and physical interfaces will be compliant with the GDDR7 specification eventually.”

1688047822704.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/micron-to-introduce-gddr7-memory-in-1h-2024
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top