This is cool
“Cadence already has its GDDR7 verification solution, so adopters can ensure that theire controllers and physical interfaces will be compliant with the GDDR7 specification eventually.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/micron-to-introduce-gddr7-memory-in-1h-2024
