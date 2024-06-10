Micron switch their SSD manufacturing plant to Mexico

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 8,084
photos are from ebay.
My P5 1 TB is made in Singapore (their high end line). Strangely, the very same series, P5 2TB is made in Malaysia. Since then, as they move to P5 Plus, t500, now T700, they are all Mexico or Malaysia. Singapore is well regards to have high workmanship on chips. In fact, their export on chips in 1 of the best powerhouse around the world.
I can't say the same thing on countries like chips made in Mexico or Malaysia
My P5 1 TB is made in Singapore (their high end line). Strangely, the very same series, P5 2TB is made in Malaysia. Since then, as they move to P5 Plus, t500, now T700, they are all Mexico or Malaysia. Singapore is well regards to have high workmanship on chips. In fact, their export on chips in 1 of the best powerhouse around the world.
I can't say the same thing on countries like chips made in Mexico or Malaysia