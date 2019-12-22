Micron calls the bottom of the memory market

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 22, 2019 at 12:51 AM.

  1. Dec 22, 2019 at 12:51 AM #1
    erek

    erek

    Might see another DRAM price fixing scandal before too long! Anyone readying their stock portfolios to either start shorting or buying? What's your bet?

    "In response to the supply glut, Micron has changed its NAND product mix to include more high-value, high-margin products and so improve profitability. These are expected to grow from 50 per cent of NAND bits in fy2019 to over 66 per cent this fiscal year and up to 80 per cent in fy2021."

    https://blocksandfiles.com/2019/12/20/micron-q1-fy2020-earnings/
     
  Dec 22, 2019 at 12:58 AM
    Mega6

    Mega6

    maybe if we put RGB lights on all our memory sticks.. oh nevermind.
     
