Micron Announces GDDR6X Memory, Powering the World's Fastest Graphics Cards

"Beyond the Binary: First to Implement PAM4 in Memory, Micron Sets New Benchmark
Micron achieved GDDR6X's breakthrough bandwidth by applying innovative signal transmission technology, four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4), to revolutionize how memory moves data. Since 2006, Micron's engineers and researchers have explored applying multilevel signaling to the memory interface. Over 45 patents later, Micron is the first in the industry to implement PAM4 in memory, creating a new benchmark for future generations of graphics memory.
By using PAM4 multilevel signaling techniques, GDDR6X transfers data much faster, doubling the input/output (I/O) data rate. Until now, graphics memory was capped at 64 gigabytes per second (GB/s), transmitting one bit per cycle through the traditional binary standard, which relies on two signal levels to transmit data encoded as 1s or 0s. Instead, Micron's novel PAM4 technique employs four distinct levels to transmit two bits of data to and from the memory at a time. As a result, Micron's GDDR6X dramatically increases memory bandwidth to 84 GB/s for each component, translating to system bandwidth of up to 1 TB/s - rates once thought impossible.
Micron's GDDR6X is also the only memory device using PAM4 that can be designed and built in mass production volumes, bringing cutting-edge I/O research to market. With its board design and packaging carefully fine-tuned for simplicity by Micron's graphics memory experts, GDDR6X offers customers easy implementation and less manufacturing complexity than other high-bandwidth solutions on the market. Notably, GDDR6X doubles the data rate in a channel without doubling the required operating frequency, creating a smooth, real-time experience for gamers.
In addition, GDDR6X delivers lower power per transaction (pJ/bit) than previous generations, making it ideal for energy-sapping workloads like gaming and other high-bandwidth graphics applications, which demand both lightning fast and low-power memory. GDDR6X also features the ability to scale power down or up, allowing users to dial back performance to save energy.
Availability
The GeForce RTX 3080 is available for purchase starting Sept. 17, and the GeForce RTX 3090 is available starting Sept. 24 on NVIDIA's website. Both will be available as custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models from top add-in card providers and in gaming systems from leading OEMs and system builders.
GDDR6X is now available as part of Micron's new Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions portfolio. Micron delivers GDDR6X memory in 8 gigabits (Gb) density, with speeds of 19 to 21 Gb/s. Starting in 2021, 16 Gb density units will be added. Partners and customers interested in exploring GDDR6X for their high-performance solutions - whether for gaming, artificial intelligence inference or professional visualization - can find out more here."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271656/...ry-powering-the-worlds-fastest-graphics-cards
