Microcenter sale 9800X3D for $400 and more deals

There is a PNY RTX 5090 for $2500 and a ASUS RTX 5060ti 8GB for $329. Not sure if those are good deals. The PNY 5090 looks like a more basic model, the 5060ti looks like a higher end model, but it is still only the 8GB model. I'm not sure if a $2500 RTX 5090 is considered a good deal or not, but seems like the cheapest model in stock...

The RTX 5070 is an ASUS TUF, which at $600 MSRP is overpriced but it is a higher end model than what you typically find at that price. With the RTX 5070ti and RX 9070XT being a whole more more expensive now ($825 is the lowest I can find for them), I suppose it is an option. I don't really like these prices but after checking Best Buy and newegg, they do seem to be cheaper than "average" now.

FYI guys I checked via Microcenter chatbot and confirmed to get the 399 deal on the 9800x3d you must combo deal it with their available motherboard/memory package. So don’t FOMO too much. If you want custom everything you better off getting your cpu separately.
FYI guys I checked via Microcenter chatbot and confirmed to get the 399 deal on the 9800x3d you must combo deal it with their available motherboard/memory package. So don’t FOMO too much. If you want custom everything you better off getting your cpu separately.View attachment 740739
I went in person yesterday. I didn't get the impression the "humans" were enforcing this requirement. But, as always, YMMV.
 
I can add just the cpu to the cart and reserve it for pickup. $399.99 no problems. Chatbot is mistaken?

I was told to spend the extra money to order a new CPU from Amazon or equivalent and spend the extra money (in my case about $30 after 7% from Amazon) rather than lose close to three hours in driving time. Besides, I'd probably be spending about $25-$45 in gas and tolls for the round trip which would functionally kill any savings.
 
I was told to spend the extra money to order a new CPU from Amazon or equivalent and spend the extra money (in my case about $30 after 7% from Amazon) rather than lose close to three hours in driving time. Besides, I'd probably be spending about $25-$45 in gas and tolls for the round trip which would functionally kill any savings.
We need moar Microcenters.
 
Best Buy price matches Microcenter. They actually have MC listed as a "Qualified Competitor".
Thanks for the update.

It has been years since I last looked at Best Buy's price matching system, but with a Microcenter about 60 miles from my office I may try asking Best Buy for a price match. I can always return the Amazon-sourced chip unopened if that works.
 
Depends on how close they are. For me, this is now an option. I forgot about it but may use it to save an hour + on driving.
Its YMMV but, it may just depend on whom you get on the online chat.

I have price matched CPUs twice. I live in Oregon. We don't have a Microcenter.

I can't remeber what I did the first time. But, the 2nd time I set my preferred Best Buy store to a store in Texas, before I started the chat. They didn't say anything about it at all. I dunno if it helped or not.

The first time, they shipped the CPU. The 2nd time, my only option was local store pickup here in Oregon.
 
I forgot last month I tried price matching an Amazon cpu deal I found with BB. They refused but were willing to match an MC ad for the same cpu. I don't have an MC near me, either. So, worth a shot on chat.
 
Keep in mind that MC might not keep it at $400. I think they made this recent promotion due to Amazon Prime Day (which is over now). I asked the MC store employee if that was the case and they responded "Yup."
 
This back down to $399.99 as part of Microcenter's Members Day promotion.

The 9950X3D is also $599.99
 
