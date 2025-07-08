Microcenter sale 9800X3D for $400 and more deals

There is a PNY RTX 5090 for $2500 and a ASUS RTX 5060ti 8GB for $329. Not sure if those are good deals. The PNY 5090 looks like a more basic model, the 5060ti looks like a higher end model, but it is still only the 8GB model. I'm not sure if a $2500 RTX 5090 is considered a good deal or not, but seems like the cheapest model in stock...The RTX 5070 is an ASUS TUF, which at $600 MSRP is overpriced but it is a higher end model than what you typically find at that price. With the RTX 5070ti and RX 9070XT being a whole more more expensive now ($825 is the lowest I can find for them), I suppose it is an option. I don't really like these prices but after checking Best Buy and newegg, they do seem to be cheaper than "average" now.