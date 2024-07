Microcenter is coming back to the Bay Area!!!

polonyc2 said: don't they already have a few stores in California?...I'd rather see them expand to new states/territory Click to expand...

If anyone hasn't seen the inside of a Micro Center before, can check out my January, 2022 Recent visit to Micro Center - what it was like inside thread for some pictures. As previously mentioned, the big draw is the in-store-only CPU-motherboard combos but also the ability to actually see and interact in person with products can't be underestimated. My reason for going in Jan. 2022 was because my son wanted to buy a new keyboard and headphones and felt that he needed to actually touch and use the assortment of available products to help him decide which ones to buy.According to this Micro Center page , they are expanding into two new states later this year.. North Carolina (Charlotte) and Florida (Miami) for a total of 29 stores in 19 states.