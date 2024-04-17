Microcenter is coming back to the Bay Area!!!

sfsuphysics
I know this applies to very few [H] people, but those of us who remember the glory days of not only a Microcenter but also a Fry's in close proximity, well the grumbling about Microcenter deals is now coming to an end. They're supposed to be opening up in Santa Clara "late 2024" so yippee!!
That said I live in SF, so at current gas prices that's easily $12-15 in gas plus time to get there and back so I'll still have to do the math to see if it's worth it versus other sources.
