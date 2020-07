scrappymouse said:

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III (139.99) 30% off



personally I prefer samsung as I haven't had any issues with the one in my system from 5+ years ago I get this isn't M.2 but I thinks it's a decent deal currently https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-Inch-Internal-MZ-76E1T0B-AM/dp/B078DPCY3T/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=samsung+m.2&qid=1592920624&refinements=p_n_feature_three_browse-bin:6797521011&rnid=6797515011&s=pc&sr=1-2 personally I prefer samsung as I haven't had any issues with the one in my system from 5+ years ago Click to expand...

That's not even NVMe. WD website for new customers (?) right now has the 1 TB Black w/heatsink for around $140 after you toss it into the cart and hit checkout. Discount won't show until checkout supposedly so don't freak out if you don't initially see the discount. This is the version with the heatsink, it's been running $20-$30 more than the one w/o the heatsink.