MicroCenter In-Store Only: 10% off CPUs, Laptops, Desktops, Macs or TVs with MicroCenter card

Pretty good deal for anyone in the market for any of the listed categories like CPU or OLED TV.

Must use MicroCenter card for 10% off (normally 5%).

Drops price on popular CPUs like 14900K to $468 and 7800X3D to $333.

Drops price on popular OLED TVs like LG C3, Samsung S90C in 65" from $1600 to $1440 and 77" from $2300 to $2070.

Email flyer just came through today, here's just the CPU/combo deals, full link here: https://microcenterinsider.com/pub/...u2aee4u3qarselteg1ntdtu9atoqgq8tnnakf9s2auer0

1706556019145.png
 
Was just looking at this - saw the 10% and couldn't remember what it is normally - it's 5% normally! Pretty nice deal.
 
I love Microcenter.

Just wish one was by me.


Was surprised how cheap a i9 14900k is there compared to other retailers.
 
