MicroCenter In-Store Only: 10% off CPUs, Laptops, Desktops, Macs or TVs with MicroCenter card

Pretty good deal for anyone in the market for any of the listed categories like CPU or OLED TV.
Must use MicroCenter card for 10% off (normally 5%).
Drops price on popular CPUs like 14900K to $468 and 7800X3D to $333.
Drops price on popular OLED TVs like LG C3, Samsung S90C in 65" from $1600 to $1440 and 77" from $2300 to $2070.
Email flyer just came through today, here's just the CPU/combo deals, full link here: https://microcenterinsider.com/pub/...u2aee4u3qarselteg1ntdtu9atoqgq8tnnakf9s2auer0
