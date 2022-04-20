[Microcenter In-Store Deal] Intel Core i7-11700KF $179.99

S

singe_101

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 17, 2005
Messages
2,151
https://www.microcenter.com/product...ga-1200-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included

Could pair with the ASUS barebones Z590 deals for a new rig. https://www.microcenter.com/product/646272/asus-bb-intel-performance-2-barebones-pc
  • ASUS Z590-E ROG STRIX Gaming WiFi Intel LGA 1200 ATX Motherboard
  • ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming Overclocked Triple-Fan 8GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card
  • ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 RGB Tempered Glass eATX Mid-Tower Computer Case - Black
  • ASUS TUF GAMING 750 Watt 80 Plus Bronze ATX Non-Modular Power Supply
Or with a less expensive motherboard and a small 3060 Ti that might be loud https://www.microcenter.com/product/646270/asus-bb-intel-value-2-barebones-pc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top