[Microcenter In-Store Deal] $99 Creality Ender 3 Pro

w1retap

w1retap

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 17, 2006
Messages
13,231
Looks like they have plenty of stock at quite a few stores. My local store in MI has over 25 in stock. I called them and they said they have at least a pallet of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top