[Microcenter In-Store Deal] $99 Creality Ender 3 Pro

$100 off coupon for new customers, requires valid text-capable (non-voip) phone number.
https://www.microcenter.com/site/content/specialoffer3dprinter.aspx
Creality Ender 3 Pro ($199 on sale)
https://www.microcenter.com/product/608315/creality-ender-3-pro-3d-printer
Coupon stacks to make it $99.99 plus tax.
