microcenter in Marietta had 12 cards sold like vapor

tangoseal

Went down to do my usual early morning launch day run on Microcenter.

12 3080s were sold at M.Cent

The people that got thwm camped out on the sidewalk sinceast night at 6pm.

Lets hope 3090 isnt this way, im betting its worse.

So if it took camping on the door step of a brick and mortar to get a card, youre totally wasting your precious limited life clock clicking f5 all nught long. Go for a hike, drink some beer, play ball with your child. This shit is not worth it chasing geek gear, not like this.
 
lopoetve

Why would they cause a shortage? Can't make margin on products you don't ship. Can't generate revenue on products you don't ship. That doesn't make any kind of business sense. It's not like they wouldn't sell as many as they wanted at the list price anyway; there's not currently any real competition.
 
Dan_D

It was the same thing at the Dallas Microcenter from what I understand. Microcenter employees confirmed yesterday that this was all they had in stock.
 
