microcenter in Marietta had 12 cards sold like vapor

Went down to do my usual early morning launch day run on Microcenter.



I edited this as info has changed.



12 3080s were sold at M.Cent



The people that got thwm camped out on the sidewalk sinceast night at 6pm.



Lets hope 3090 isnt this way, im betting its worse.



So if it took camping on the door step of a brick and mortar to get a card, youre totally wasting your precious limited life clock clicking f5 all nught long. Go for a hike, drink some beer, play ball with your child. This shit is not worth it chasing geek gear, not like this.