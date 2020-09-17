microcenter in Marietta GA (no shipment of cards)

tangoseal

Dec 18, 2010
8,793
Went down to do my usual early morning launch day run on Microcenter.

Was greeted by employees standing out front screaming

NO 3080'S TODAY

They never even came in and they arent on the truck thats running late.

In fact there were about 12 kids that literally slept on the side walk to be first in line since last night. They were all told Sorry maybe next time.

Just letting folks know, this is going to be an awful launch.

NVidia is clearly, and im saying this with caution to reality, artificially causing a shortage. Or this is a complete paper launch bullshit game they are playing.

Good luck. I was here to buy a card or two and then pass them off to members here (non scalping). I want a 3090 anyways so im in that hype train hurry up and wait crowd.

Thanks nvidia, I drove 45 miles one way to get a warm fuzzy that you just fucked loyal customers once again with your hollow promises.
 
lopoetve

Oct 11, 2001
29,871
Why would they cause a shortage? Can't make margin on products you don't ship. Can't generate revenue on products you don't ship. That doesn't make any kind of business sense. It's not like they wouldn't sell as many as they wanted at the list price anyway; there's not currently any real competition.
 
