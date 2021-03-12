Microcenter has dropped price ...AMD 5800x $429

fightingfi
Nah, that is just being [H].Is it bad that I'm actually considering moving just so I can be close to a MC lol
I noticed the price drop earlier today. It looks like it's $20 off most of the AMD CPUs which stay in stock all the time now whereas before they were at MSRP only. It looks like stock of 5600x and 5800x is returning or will be returning to closer to normal levels soon. MC might even start motherboard combos with them as well which they have not done yet.
It says that on every CPU but if you go to the CPU's page or CPU/motherboard bundles there's nothing for them other than some of the 3xxx series.It says right above the description in the link that is has the $20 off bundle with eligible motherboard.
All you have to do is get an am4 motherboard with it. If it doesn't ring up the discount automatically, any manager will honor what it says on the website.It says that on every CPU but if you go to the CPU's page or CPU/motherboard bundles there's nothing for them other than some of the 3xxx series.
It says the discounts are for specific bundles and there have been no bundles with 5xxx CPUs that I've seen.All you have to do is get an am4 motherboard with it. If it doesn't ring up the discount automatically, any manager will honor what it says on the website.
Frankly for the price difference I'd probably still go with a 10600k if I was shopping for a 6c/12t.
Its 90$ less and pretty equivalent speed wise and with overclocking might even be a bit faster, you just gotta deal with the extra heat.
Same goes for the 5800x, the 10850k is 110$ less and on par.
I'm waiting for a 5950x open box special...
One time I got a 3700x home from microcenter and it had a handful of bent pins, bad enough that there was a chance of breaking them off if I tried to straighten them. An hour back to microcenter to return it and they exchanged it for a new in box one. I am more careful to inspect the open box stuff when I pick it up now. Another time since then, I got an open box motherboard, but it was missing the heatsink brackets, so unless I had a cooler that screws into the back plate, I was out of luck. Pointed it out to the cashier, they gave me a new in box one at the open box price.Is the special when you open it and find a pentium 4 in there?
The stipulation in my experience is that they'll only combo-discount an openbox item if they do not have stock of the new version of the same item.The real deals at microcenter are the open box items, especially on motherboards and cpus because you not only get it at a price lower than shelf price but the $20 off combo price still applies.
They exist. Just rare.The stipulation in my experience is that they'll only combo-discount an openbox item if they do not have stock of the new version of the same item.
CPU openbox is also elusive - Tustin MC always swears they "don't do openbox CPU's and send them back to manufacturer", but then other MC locations apparently do, so maybe the policy is store-specific.
I'm keeping my eye out on a 5900x at a couple different Microcenters and hoping there's an open box version of a motherboard I want and maybe even RAM when I go.The real deals at microcenter are the open box items, especially on motherboards and cpus because you not only get it at a price lower than shelf price but the $20 off combo price still applies.