Microcenter has dropped price ...AMD 5800x $429

Apr 12, 2017
Nice deal! Too bad Micro Center does not have any stores in Central Florida. I would even drive all the way to Tampa every once while just to take a look or buy something.
 
SmokeRngs

Aug 9, 2001
I noticed the price drop earlier today. It looks like it's $20 off most of the AMD CPUs which stay in stock all the time now whereas before they were at MSRP only. It looks like stock of 5600x and 5800x is returning or will be returning to closer to normal levels soon. MC might even start motherboard combos with them as well which they have not done yet.
 
wizzi01

Apr 25, 2008
SmokeRngs said:
I noticed the price drop earlier today. It looks like it's $20 off most of the AMD CPUs which stay in stock all the time now whereas before they were at MSRP only. It looks like stock of 5600x and 5800x is returning or will be returning to closer to normal levels soon. MC might even start motherboard combos with them as well which they have not done yet.
It says right above the description in the link that is has the $20 off bundle with eligible motherboard.
 
SmokeRngs

Aug 9, 2001
wizzi01 said:
It says right above the description in the link that is has the $20 off bundle with eligible motherboard.
It says that on every CPU but if you go to the CPU's page or CPU/motherboard bundles there's nothing for them other than some of the 3xxx series.
 
mnewxcv

Mar 4, 2007
SmokeRngs said:
It says that on every CPU but if you go to the CPU's page or CPU/motherboard bundles there's nothing for them other than some of the 3xxx series.
All you have to do is get an am4 motherboard with it. If it doesn't ring up the discount automatically, any manager will honor what it says on the website.
 
SmokeRngs

Aug 9, 2001
mnewxcv said:
All you have to do is get an am4 motherboard with it. If it doesn't ring up the discount automatically, any manager will honor what it says on the website.
It says the discounts are for specific bundles and there have been no bundles with 5xxx CPUs that I've seen.
 
DPI

Apr 20, 2013
Not sure why there's confusion. Its simple:

5600X = $279
5800X = $429

Buying either CPU with a MB knocks $20 off the motherboard.
 
Apr 21, 2018
Frankly for the price difference I'd probably still go with a 10600k if I was shopping for a 6c/12t.
Its 90$ less and pretty equivalent speed wise and with overclocking might even be a bit faster, you just gotta deal with the extra heat.
Same goes for the 5800x, the 10850k is 110$ less and on par.
 
doubletake

Apr 27, 2013
Spartacus09 said:
Frankly for the price difference I'd probably still go with a 10600k if I was shopping for a 6c/12t.
Its 90$ less and pretty equivalent speed wise and with overclocking might even be a bit faster, you just gotta deal with the extra heat.
Same goes for the 5800x, the 10850k is 110$ less and on par.
Only took 13 years for them to become the budget option lol
But yeah, if you don't care for the PCIe 4.0 connectivity (which most people probably won't until something like DirectStorage comes out), the entire Comet Lake K-sku stack is really compelling for a good gaming build right now.
 
Apr 12, 2017
With how hard it was to obtain a 5000 series CPU much less purchase one at about MSRP for a few months, I do not blame some celebrating a small victory.
 
mnewxcv

Mar 4, 2007
legcramp said:
Is the special when you open it and find a pentium 4 in there? :D
One time I got a 3700x home from microcenter and it had a handful of bent pins, bad enough that there was a chance of breaking them off if I tried to straighten them. An hour back to microcenter to return it and they exchanged it for a new in box one. I am more careful to inspect the open box stuff when I pick it up now. Another time since then, I got an open box motherboard, but it was missing the heatsink brackets, so unless I had a cooler that screws into the back plate, I was out of luck. Pointed it out to the cashier, they gave me a new in box one at the open box price.
 
Oct 9, 2008
bought my cooler master h500 case i love teh 200 mm fans :p was missing half teh stuff acc inside got teh case for 65 bucks its normally 100 bucks.
 
redhaze1er

Apr 22, 2018
The real deals at microcenter are the open box items, especially on motherboards and cpus because you not only get it at a price lower than shelf price but the $20 off combo price still applies.
 
DPI

Apr 20, 2013
redhaze1er said:
The real deals at microcenter are the open box items, especially on motherboards and cpus because you not only get it at a price lower than shelf price but the $20 off combo price still applies.
The stipulation in my experience is that they'll only combo-discount an openbox item if they do not have stock of the new version of the same item.

CPU openbox is also elusive - Tustin MC always swears they "don't do openbox CPU's and send them back to manufacturer", but then other MC locations apparently do, so maybe the policy is store-specific.
 
vegeta535

Jul 19, 2013
DPI said:
The stipulation in my experience is that they'll only combo-discount an openbox item if they do not have stock of the new version of the same item.

CPU openbox is also elusive - Tustin MC always swears they "don't do openbox CPU's and send them back to manufacturer", but then other MC locations apparently do, so maybe the policy is store-specific.
They exist. Just rare.
 
SmokeRngs

Aug 9, 2001
redhaze1er said:
The real deals at microcenter are the open box items, especially on motherboards and cpus because you not only get it at a price lower than shelf price but the $20 off combo price still applies.
I'm keeping my eye out on a 5900x at a couple different Microcenters and hoping there's an open box version of a motherboard I want and maybe even RAM when I go.
 
