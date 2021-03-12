Microcenter has dropped price ...AMD 5800x $429

legcramp said: Is the special when you open it and find a pentium 4 in there? Click to expand...

One time I got a 3700x home from microcenter and it had a handful of bent pins, bad enough that there was a chance of breaking them off if I tried to straighten them. An hour back to microcenter to return it and they exchanged it for a new in box one. I am more careful to inspect the open box stuff when I pick it up now. Another time since then, I got an open box motherboard, but it was missing the heatsink brackets, so unless I had a cooler that screws into the back plate, I was out of luck. Pointed it out to the cashier, they gave me a new in box one at the open box price.