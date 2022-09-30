Microcenter - Free 32GB DDR5 kit with purchase of a Ryzen 4 CPU.

Free is free. Especially for 32GB. You could always just roll with that for a year or two until the good stuff comes down in price.
 
In-store only - I'd pick one up if there were a Microcenter anywhere near me. But it sounds like Ryzen 7000 prices will probably fall as nobody is buying them.
 
mjoeTW said:
In-store only - I'd pick one up if there were a microcenter anywhere near me. BUt it sounds like prices Ryzen 7000 prices will probably fall as nobody is buying them.
I wonder what it is, is it the price of the CPU? or is the price of the available motherboards? The price of the CPU looks similar to what the price of the 5000 were when they came out.
 
sfsuphysics said:
I wonder what it is, is it the price of the CPU? or is the price of the available motherboards? The price of the CPU looks similar to what the price of the 5000 were when they came out.
Mr. JP wants to depress the economy and he is succeeding, this is an optional purchase for most Zen 3 users, I may have impulse bought but seeing the red in my portfolio daily doesn't make me wanna spend money on frivolous extras, just my $0.02.
 
sfsuphysics said:
I wonder what it is, is it the price of the CPU? or is the price of the available motherboards? The price of the CPU looks similar to what the price of the 5000 were when they came out.
The CPUs are probably $50-100 overpriced relative to raptor lake across the product stack based on current assumptions. I think the x670 motherboards are priced fairly well given the high-end specs, and are as low as $260. DDR5 is expensive but prices are dropping quickly, as evidenced by mircocenter being able to throw in 32GB for free on launch.
 
The apparent super long post times (shorter after the first training but still much longer than AM4) is also giving me pause, don't want a system that takes forever to boot, the X99 was a case in point.
 
Personally, I don't think there is enough of a performance increase for typical users to justify an $800-$2000 investment for a new mobo, RAM, and CPU. There might be for specific "content creators," but how many people honestly make up that group? For people gaming, using Office, using SAAS apps via the web, and even using 2/3 of Adobe Creative Suite you're looking at modest gains.
The prices aren't necessarily out of line, there's just not a ton of motivation for people to buy them when current parts are much cheaper and performing fine.
 
