Microcenter - Free 32GB DDR5 kit with purchase of a Ryzen 4 CPU.

It is a basic 4800 c36 kit but wth it is free.
https://slickdeals.net/f/16069900-m...cmid-2a13d4f94de8af9919e31db4750dc312&src=jfy
I wonder what it is, is it the price of the CPU? or is the price of the available motherboards? The price of the CPU looks similar to what the price of the 5000 were when they came out.In-store only - I'd pick one up if there were a microcenter anywhere near me. BUt it sounds like prices Ryzen 7000 prices will probably fall as nobody is buying them.
Mr. JP wants to depress the economy and he is succeeding, this is an optional purchase for most Zen 3 users, I may have impulse bought but seeing the red in my portfolio daily doesn't make me wanna spend money on frivolous extras, just my $0.02.I wonder what it is, is it the price of the CPU? or is the price of the available motherboards? The price of the CPU looks similar to what the price of the 5000 were when they came out.
The CPUs are probably $50-100 overpriced relative to raptor lake across the product stack based on current assumptions. I think the x670 motherboards are priced fairly well given the high-end specs, and are as low as $260. DDR5 is expensive but prices are dropping quickly, as evidenced by mircocenter being able to throw in 32GB for free on launch.I wonder what it is, is it the price of the CPU? or is the price of the available motherboards? The price of the CPU looks similar to what the price of the 5000 were when they came out.