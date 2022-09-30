Microcenter - Free 32GB DDR5 kit with purchase of a Ryzen 4 CPU.

Personally, I don't think there is enough of a performance increase for typical users to justify an $800-$2000 investment for a new mobo, RAM, and CPU. There might be for specific "content creators," but how many people honestly make up that group? For people gaming, using Office, using SAAS apps via the web, and even using 2/3 of Adobe Creative Suite you're looking at modest gains.

The prices aren't necessarily out of line, there's just not a ton of motivation for people to buy them when current parts are much cheaper and performing fine.