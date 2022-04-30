Microcenter ESD mat exact fit for Harbor Freight's cheapest Workbench

https://www.harborfreight.com/material-handling/workbenches/48-in-workbench-with-light-60723.html
https://www.microcenter.com/product/209946/eclipse-enterprise-anti-static-esd-dissipative-mat
They just FIT. No trimming required. Like a conspiracy or something...
And that mat comes rolled in a cardboard box that breathes pretty good, so any stink has had time
to dissipate before you might open it. And it flattens without too much trouble, just roll the other way
and put back in same box for an hour. Might complain too white, expect stains and burns to show...
