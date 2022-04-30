Microcenter ESD mat exact fit for Harbor Freight's cheapest Workbench

K

KD5ZXG

Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2017
Messages
702
https://www.harborfreight.com/material-handling/workbenches/48-in-workbench-with-light-60723.html
https://www.microcenter.com/product/209946/eclipse-enterprise-anti-static-esd-dissipative-mat

They just FIT. No trimming required. Like a conspiracy or something...

And that mat comes rolled in a cardboard box that breathes pretty good, so any stink has had time
to dissipate before you might open it. And it flattens without too much trouble, just roll the other way
and put back in same box for an hour. Might complain too white, expect stains and burns to show...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top