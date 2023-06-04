Microcenter deal. think this would be a decent upgrade?

ocean dweller
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 22, 2022
- Messages
- 5
I currently have:
i7 9700k
3070ti
Gigabyte Aorus Pro MB
32 GB RAM DDR 4
I see this combo deal which SEEMS like a decent upgrade...
The combo bundle
https://www.microcenter.com/product...kill-32gb-ddr5-6000-kit,-computer-build-combo
thoughts?
