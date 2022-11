I don't have a problem with the pricing on the 4090 @ $1600 bucks, because the RTX 3090 originally launched at $1499 back in Fall 2020, so the new card is only $100 bucks more or 6% price difference.



But for the life of me, I can't understand this pricing on the 4080 at $1200 bucks when the original RTX 3080 launched at $699 back in Fall 2020. That's a 75% increase in price.



How come the 4090 is only $100 more than the 3090, but the 4080 is $500 more than the 3080. Makes zero sense.



Plus, the 4090 is a big performance upgrade over the 3090 for only $100 more, yet the 4080 is just a little bit faster than the 3080 and it's a lot more expensive.