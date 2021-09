FYI, for anyone looking at these. I think this is a good deal if the case works for you. There are a few things to be aware of:



1. To get hardline cooling for the EVGA cards, you have to vertical mount it. The waterblock doesn't fit other wise. That's another $270 for the GPU block kit and additional ~$100 for vertical mount kit. You'll also lose all PCIe slots

2. The distro plate is nice with one caveat. It uses a pump similar to EKWB's DDC 3.1, but with a custom housing that's half way up, the bottom half of the housing is part of the acrylic of the distro plate. The model is Bitspower Touch Aqua K1M. You cannot drop-in replace the pump with a standard Laing DDC pump. You can probably make it work (force the wire through the bitspower housing? Dremel here and there...

3. The CPU block is a much cheaper Touch Aqua Summit MS version. The fittings are also Touch Aqua and not standard Bitspower. I don't know if they are functionally the same. On the surface Touch Aqua has straight pattern knurling and Bitspower has diamond knurling. Touch Aqua fittings do seem to have double O-Rings.

4. The Radiator is also an Alphacool OEM ( I think) with touch aqua branding vs. the HW Labs OEM version of standard Bitspower. All said, that might be a good thing given the pump being like a EK DDC 3.1 and HW Labs slim radiator being more restrictive than a lot of CPU blocks.

5. To take off the front distro plate, you'll want to take off the front glass panel. To do that, you want to take off the front feet first. Why would you want to do that? If the radiator is Alphacool OEM, you would probably want to rinse it. With the short connection (which is beautifully done) from radiator to distro plate. The easiest way to disconnect the radiator is to remove the front distro

6. Want to comment, from what I have seen, the distro plate seems to be thicker than EK's, so they are probably less prone to cracking (e.g. EK's O11 distro plate seem to have a habit of cracking around the acrylic G1/4 ports)