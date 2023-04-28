MicroCenter - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, ASUS B650E-F ROG Strix Gaming WiFi, G.Skill Flare X5 Series Bundle *DEAD* Price is back to $550

cvinh

This bundle from MicroCenter is now showing $471, $80 cheaper than last week.

I just reserved mine from St Davids PA location. Hopefully this is not just a glitch that will be denied when I get to the store.

https://www.microcenter.com/product...ries-32gb-ddr5-6000-kit,-computer-build-combo


The 7700X bundle is also cheaper than last week.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, MSI B650-P Pro WiFi, G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB DDR5-6000 Kit $367.93​


https://www.microcenter.com/product...ries-32gb-ddr5-6000-kit,-computer-build-combo

Killer deals. The AMD CPUs should also come with Jed Survivor.
 
Both are sold out at the Dallas store. I got the 7900X combo several weeks ago when it was $600.
 
Starrbuck said:
Both are sold out at the Dallas store. I got the 7900X combo several weeks ago when it was $600.
Check if you can add the individual items to cart. Madison Heights had the bundle as oos, but I was able to reserve all 3 parts separate for $500 total. Insane. What is MC doing?
 
NightReaver said:
Check if you can add the individual items to cart. Madison Heights had the bundle as oos, but I was able to reserve all 3 parts separate for $500 total. Insane. What is MC doing?
Dude... I don't need a system but ... this is nuts. They're available at the Chicago stores. They're giving this stuff away...
 
Legendary Gamer said:
That's awesome, I will reach out to my cousin. He's still on an 8600K, maybe he will bite
No reason not to unless you're really strapped for cash. An entire AM5 combo for this price is practically a pricing mistake. $600 was great. $550 was killer. This is...man. Blows out any intel offerings at MC.
 
NightReaver said:
Just reserved a 7900x bundle for my wife. Told my friend about the 7700x. The 7600x bundle is only like $30 less with half the ram lmao.
Not sure what happened, but the prices just, literally jumped 100 bucks on both bundles for me in Chicago...
 
Looks like the price is back to $550. Hopefully they honor my reserved pricing when I go pick up tomorrow.

It's possible the price was a glitch.
 
I did get an email with my reservation confirmation

Subtotal: $471.24
Tax: $28.27


Reservation Total: $499.51​


I should be able to pick it up at the price I reserved for.
 
cvinh said:
I did get an email with my reservation confirmation

Subtotal: $471.24
Tax: $28.27


Reservation Total: $499.51​


I should be able to pick it up at the price I reserved for.
Pay with the MC card and get the extra 5% off :D
 
