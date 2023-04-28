MicroCenter - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, ASUS B650E-F ROG Strix Gaming WiFi, G.Skill Flare X5 Series Bundle $471.24 + tax

cvinh

cvinh

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2009
Messages
2,033
This bundle from MicroCenter is now showing $471, $80 cheaper than last week.

I just reserved mine from St Davids PA location. Hopefully this is not just a glitch that will be denied when I get to the store.

https://www.microcenter.com/product...ries-32gb-ddr5-6000-kit,-computer-build-combo


The 7700X bundle is also cheaper than last week.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, MSI B650-P Pro WiFi, G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB DDR5-6000 Kit $367.93​


https://www.microcenter.com/product...ries-32gb-ddr5-6000-kit,-computer-build-combo

Killer deals. The AMD CPUs should also come with Jed Survivor.
 
