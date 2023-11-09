MicroCenter: $300 7800X3D. $289 7900x. Pricematch with Best Buy.

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 7,080
Micro Center has 7800X3D on sale for $300
https://www.microcenter.com/product...-8-core-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included
Best Buy price matches Microcenter and should match this, because the product codes match:
100-100000910WO
get on Best Buy chat and link them the MC page, for price match.
Also if you need cores, 7900x is $289. product code also matches Best Buy
100-100000589WO
https://www.microcenter.com/product...12-core-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included
