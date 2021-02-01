Micro stutter/short freezes when I play games on my HDD HGST Travelstar 7K1000

Hey guys, I have a laptop (MSI GE73VR 7RF 058NE Raider) and I have some short freezes/stutters when I play some games on my hard drive. It is a mechanical drive,a HGST Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 32MB 1TB.Do you know what the problem might be? I'm certain it is the hard drive because the problem disappears when I install the games on another hard drive on the same laptop.It also doesn't happen in all games, which is strange, but it happens in many games enough that it is clearly something with the hard drive. It is strange because Doom Eternal works flawlessly while smaller games/indie titles get freezes, especially when loading sound effects.I have defragmented and error checked the drive in Windows 10 (with the included tools). Nothing so far.EDIT: The drive is a 7200 rpm btw