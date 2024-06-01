Micro LED monitors connect like puzzle pieces

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,061
"That should mean that this concept could theoretically work with ODEL or, if made available as a consumer monitor, QDEL, or direct-view quantum dot displays.
In the meantime, for consumers, Micro LED is only available as 89-inch-plus TVs with six-figure price tags. Regarding the tech, the paper claims that technological advancements will soon make smaller Micro LED displays possible. This month, panel supplier AUO showed a hint of that by demoing a 31-inch Micro LED panel (500-nit brightness claim, no resolution disclosed). However, the panel is expected to be too expensive for consumer products.
With all this in mind, it seems like it could be years before finer details and kinks would be worked out for a version of HP's concept that consumers could realistically afford and use. There are also many questions remaining, like how much this would cost, how companies would go about selling and repairing panel extensions, and if building for this sort of flexibility would impact other display aspects.
But a new way to connect monitors that would be quicker, simpler, and look cleaner than a bunch of monitors daisy-chained together could have great appeal to multitaskers."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/civis/threa...e-pieces-in-hp-multi-monitor-concept.1501022/
In the meantime, for consumers, Micro LED is only available as 89-inch-plus TVs with six-figure price tags. Regarding the tech, the paper claims that technological advancements will soon make smaller Micro LED displays possible. This month, panel supplier AUO showed a hint of that by demoing a 31-inch Micro LED panel (500-nit brightness claim, no resolution disclosed). However, the panel is expected to be too expensive for consumer products.
With all this in mind, it seems like it could be years before finer details and kinks would be worked out for a version of HP's concept that consumers could realistically afford and use. There are also many questions remaining, like how much this would cost, how companies would go about selling and repairing panel extensions, and if building for this sort of flexibility would impact other display aspects.
But a new way to connect monitors that would be quicker, simpler, and look cleaner than a bunch of monitors daisy-chained together could have great appeal to multitaskers."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/civis/threa...e-pieces-in-hp-multi-monitor-concept.1501022/