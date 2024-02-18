Micro Center Selling Refurb'd Sapphire Nitro+ Vapor-X 7900 XTX Now?

https://www.microcenter.com/product...4gb-gddr6-pcie-40-graphics-card-(refurbished)
$850! Insane deal, right? Isn't this considered the best 7900 XTX - at least on air? Big neg I see is only a 90 day warranty.
Does anyone know anything about these refurb'd cards? I assume Sapphire refurb'd? If it were MC they would probably just Open Box it... My store (St Louis Park, MN) just got one - I reserved it. Gonna pick it up later.
https://www.sapphiretech.com/en/consumer/nitro-radeon-rx-7900-xtx-vaporx-24g-gddr6
