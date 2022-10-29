Micro Center Deals: 12700k combo or 7700x combo for new build?

I just picked up the $350 12700K combo with Z690 ASUS TUF motherboard and 32GB DDR4 ($100) for a total of $450 that MC ran yesterday that sold out quickly. Today MC upped their combo discount on the 7000 series to $50, and are still offering the free 32GB DDR5 kit. So, I could get a 7700X + B650 motherboard + 32GB DDR5 for $550. What I'm trying to decide is if it's worth it to spend another $100 on the 7700X, which does have an upgrade path, but with a lesser motherboard. Or I could spend another $100 (total $200 more) and get a nicer X670 motherboard.



The only thing I will be doing on this PC is playing VR games with my HP Reverb G2 headset, which I will upgrade once something worth upgrading to comes out that's not $2000. This is a brand new build. I had full intentions to grab a 4090 but couldn't secure one, but now I'm waiting to see how the new AMD cards fare. This PC will likely always have the halo GPU from each generation, so I will upgrade it in the next ~2 years to the latest GPU.



I was eyeing a 13600K build up until yesterday, when MC put the 12700K combo up for a stupid price, so I bit. Then they decided to complicate things more with the free DDR5 and $50 off a combo.



Thoughts?



I did throw this together from HUB's review video (1440p was the highest res they tested). My 12700K is the DDR4 variant. I also threw the 10900K on there, since I just sold my VR gaming PC a month ago with that CPU and a 3090 in it. I really liked the 10900K, so even if I stick with the 12700K combo it will be a decent upgrade.