Micro Center 2700X - $139, 3600 - $149 (In-store only)

Wow...at those prices, I probably would have picked up the 3600 over my 2700x when I built my system not long ago. Glad to see prices dropping, hopefully this means Ryzen 4000 series sooner rather than later!
 
Kardonxt said:
Now if someone could just buy and return some decent AMD ITX mobos @ the MI location that would be greeeeeaaat.
LoL, so true! I check their open box inventory quite often. We haven't had any decent mobo or video card deals in a loooong time at our MC. I used to find awesome deals almost weekly, but nothing any more. I wonder if they changed their RTV policy.
 
All of my upgrades since sandy bridge have been MC open box mobo deals. I see a couple intel ITX options but AMD ITX seems to be pretty uncommon. I'm way too stubborn to move back to matx or atx so I will keep hunting or hold out one more gen lol.
 
Damn. Someone wanna pick up a 3600 and ship it to me? Even with the import duties it’d be a steal
 
I reserved some parts including a 3600, going to pick up tomorrow. My reservation price for the CPU was 169 and motherboard 42.99 (with 20 deducted). Current prices are CPU 159 and motherboard 47.99 (with 20 deducted). I assume they will price match, but just a heads up that it looks like they dropped CPU prices and raised motherboard prices slightly. Still $5 cheaper either way in my case assuming they give me current pricing.
 
mazeroth said:
LoL, so true! I check their open box inventory quite often. We haven't had any decent mobo or video card deals in a loooong time at our MC. I used to find awesome deals almost weekly, but nothing any more. I wonder if they changed their RTV policy.
I bought a Asrock AB350 Fatality Gaming mItx board for $35 back in November of 2018. They had 2 of them, open box, and I wish I had bought them both.
 
Just got back from microcenter...

Gigabyte B450M DS3H - $67.99 - $25.00 = $42.99
INLAND 512GB PREMIUM NVME SSD - $67.99
AMD RYZEN 5 3600 - $159.99
G.SKILL 16GB 2X8GB DDR4 3200 CL16 KIT - $114.99 - $46.00 SAVINGS - $14.03 OPEN BOX = $54.96
LIAN LI 205M MATX CASE - $49.99 - $10.03 OPEN BOX = $39.96
TOTAL WITH TAX: $388.76
 
mnewxcv said:
Just got back from microcenter...

Gigabyte B450M DS3H - $67.99 - $25.00 = $42.99
INLAND 512GB PREMIUM NVME SSD - $67.99
AMD RYZEN 5 3600 - $159.99
G.SKILL 16GB 2X8GB DDR4 3200 CL16 KIT - $114.99 - $46.00 SAVINGS - $14.03 OPEN BOX = $54.96
LIAN LI 205M MATX CASE - $49.99 - $10.03 OPEN BOX = $39.96
TOTAL WITH TAX: $388.76
What's the savings on the RAM?
 
DogsofJune said:
It's on sale

Normally sells for 114.99, and then to get further discount of an open box. Decent find
Yep, not sure but to me it seems like one of those always on sale items, so no huge savings there, but I'll take the open box savings. Seemed like a great deal for ddr4 3200 cl16 either way.
 
mnewxcv said:
Yep, not sure but to me it seems like one of those always on sale items, so no huge savings there, but I'll take the open box savings. Seemed like a great deal for ddr4 3200 cl16 either way.
I know, I looked for an open box deal on ram at my local MC. Nothing, but I have my eye on a pair of 3200 2x16's that I would like to go for before the prices fluctuate again.
 
Those are amazing prices, love you MC, albeit from afar.

Props to [H]'ers who reached out to pick one up and send it to me all the way in Germany. Much love to the [H] fam
 
mazeroth said:
Prices have dropped again!
3700x and 3800x are now $279/$299!

I would say the $300 3800x is smoking hot but with the recent price slashing I'm not so sure.... at the rate we're going it'll be $250 by summer (droooool) - and don't fret if you don't have a nearby Micro Center, Amazon pricing on these has been similar.
 
King_Potato said:
Someday I will get to travel to this most amazing place.
The amusing thing is that in the 90s and 00s, Micro Center had terrible prices and policies. It was where you went to find 'miscellaneous' stuff, and the only thing that really set them apart is that for the longest time they had 30-day returns on *software*. Sometime between then and now someone finally decided "hey, let's be something more than a computer-focused Radio Shack." Before that happened, everyone with a Micro Center nearby wished it was a Fry's. vOv
 
mnewxcv said:
Just got back from microcenter...

Gigabyte B450M DS3H - $67.99 - $25.00 = $42.99
INLAND 512GB PREMIUM NVME SSD - $67.99
AMD RYZEN 5 3600 - $159.99
G.SKILL 16GB 2X8GB DDR4 3200 CL16 KIT - $114.99 - $46.00 SAVINGS - $14.03 OPEN BOX = $54.96
LIAN LI 205M MATX CASE - $49.99 - $10.03 OPEN BOX = $39.96
TOTAL WITH TAX: $388.76
Threw in an evga 600w power supply and a gtx 950. The budget build is done.
P_20200201_000823_vHDR_On.jpg
P_20200201_000911_vHDR_On.jpg
 
Destruya said:
The amusing thing is that in the 90s and 00s, Micro Center had terrible prices and policies. It was where you went to find 'miscellaneous' stuff, and the only thing that really set them apart is that for the longest time they had 30-day returns on *software*. Sometime between then and now someone finally decided "hey, let's be something more than a computer-focused Radio Shack." Before that happened, everyone with a Micro Center nearby wished it was a Fry's. vOv
I didn't even know what a Microcenter was a couple years ago. Everything I brought was from NE. Ever since all the big online stores started to charge tax there was zero reason to buy computer parts online. Last 3 systems I built were all purchased from MC.
 
vegeta535 said:
3950x or bust! It is even $10 off!
I was that way too except AMD reccomends against using air cooling. I think I'm going 3900x when I finally ugrade from my 4770k. Still can't justify it as it games OK as is....
 
vegeta535 said:
I didn't even know what a Microcenter was a couple years ago. Everything I brought was from NE. Ever since all the big online stores started to charge tax there was zero reason to buy computer parts online. Last 3 systems I built were all purchased from MC.
I thing this depends on your local taxes. If I buy MC in Chicago it's 10.25%. If i buy newegg it's 6.25%. That is quite a difference when you spend like a grand or more...
 
