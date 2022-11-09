Mick Gordon (sound designer of Doom) issues statement regarding DOOM Eternal

This is one HELL of a read my friends.



This is what happens when you run a business around creative talent. The creative process takes time and compromise, and upper management only cares about numbers. The thing I don't understand is id software knew they were going to have a hit on their hands with Doom Eternal, but yet they continued this disgusting practice with the one person that contributed most to the feel of the games. Everything Mick had to deal with just sounds like bureaucracy hell.
 
I only skimmed it, but it sounds to me that while Mick Gordon is a talented composer, he is not necessarily an easy man to work with, not meeting schedules and being a bit abrasive Unfortunately these types of issues seem to be not that uncommon with the more artistic/creative disciplines.

It also sounds like the studio may have used a bunch of musical content in the game and on the OST which wad never accepted by the contract (discarded as drafts and/or rejected material) and thus never paid for it, which is really shitty too. I guess it could have been a mistake or misunderstanding, but that is tough to know without first hand knowledge.

Either way, it sounds like they have had a breakdown in their relationship as a result and that Mick will not be involved with the DLC for Eternal or any future titles in the series, which is a shame, as the sound is one of the best parts of the Doom reboot, but I am sure they can find another composer to carry on the work.
 
