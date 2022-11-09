Mick Gordon (sound designer of Doom) issues statement regarding DOOM Eternal

I only skimmed it, but it sounds to me that while Mick Gordon is a talented composer, he is not necessarily an easy man to work with, not meeting schedules and being a bit abrasive Unfortunately these types of issues seem to be not that uncommon with the more artistic/creative disciplines.



It also sounds like the studio may have used a bunch of musical content in the game and on the OST which wad never accepted by the contract (discarded as drafts and/or rejected material) and thus never paid for it, which is really shitty too. I guess it could have been a mistake or misunderstanding, but that is tough to know without first hand knowledge.



Either way, it sounds like they have had a breakdown in their relationship as a result and that Mick will not be involved with the DLC for Eternal or any future titles in the series, which is a shame, as the sound is one of the best parts of the Doom reboot, but I am sure they can find another composer to carry on the work.