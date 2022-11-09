Mick Gordon (sound designer of Doom) issues statement regarding DOOM Eternal

zamardii12
2[H]4U
This is one HELL of a read my friends.
This is what happens when you run a business around creative talent. The creative process takes time and compromise, and upper management only cares about numbers. The thing I don't understand is id software knew they were going to have a hit on their hands with Doom Eternal, but yet they continued this disgusting practice with the one person that contributed most to the feel of the games. Everything Mick had to deal with just sounds like bureaucracy hell.
