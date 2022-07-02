Mice, on good discounts: Redragon M720, Redragon M908, HyperX Pulsefire Raid - Canada and US

I was just looking at gaming mice, hoping to find something to replace my Logitech G402 with, and I might have struck gold, finding a mouse that addresses what I dislike about the G402, and while also being on significant sale.The G402's low profile and lack of support for the ring and little finger make it uncomfortable for me. The Redragon M720 addresses both of those things, being larger and with pronounced support for the ring and little finger, and while adding an extra programmable button, being weight-adjustable, and having a braided cord on top. It's also 30% off right now, making it $35 CAD. Can't wait to try it out.There's also a dual rechargeable-wireless / wired version, the Redragon M686, but it isn't currently on sale. In the US, a 20 programmable-button version is also on sale for 30% off. And the HyperX Pulsefire Raid is on a good discount, so I've added it, here.Canada:Redragon M720 VAMPIRE RGB Gaming Mouse, 10,000 DPI Adjustable Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, Comfortable Grip Ergonomic with 8 Programmable ButtonsHyperX Pulsefire Raid – Gaming Mouse – 11 Programmable Buttons, RGB, Ergonomic Design, Comfortable Side Grips, Software-Controlled CustomizationUS:Redragon M908 Impact RGB LED MMO Mouse with Side Buttons Optical Wired Gaming Mouse with 12,400DPI, High Precision, 20 Programmable Mouse Buttons