Mic and Headphone suggestion for 2 gamers in same room

Messing with the voice activation levels in discord NVIDIA Broadcast App to help with noise gating

Hey everyone, I've asked around but I haven't gotten any solid answers on this. I'm a total audio noob, so hoping you use y'all expertise. I’m needing some PC audio help/advice. In my current office situation, my wife and I both have our gaming rigs and desks side by side, around 5 feet apart on the same wall. The room is large (about 20ftx10ft) but we choose to be side by side to save space for VR room. I have a voice that carries and when we game together you can always hear me twice in discord (once coming from my mic and again hearing me through hers). I know push to talk is an option but I’d rather invest in some better hardware to fix this issue.I have tried a few software based fixesNeither fixed the issue.We both are using the Logitech G935 headset and the only pro is the wireless. I’m also not a huge fan of it since it has its own issues (randomly disconnecting, etc). But I would be fine with a nice pair of headphones and a boom mic. I’ve heard about DACs, cloudgates, and uni-directional mics, but I know nothing about audio so please keep that in mind when answering since I’m a total noob in that regard.Budget wise I’d say I could spend around $2000 on hardware. ($1000 for each PC)Stuff I've been currently looking at:But I'm really flying blind so I might be looking at the wrong stuff, so what hardware/software do I need for us to be able to have nice audio and good mic quality, and most importantly not hearing my echo when we do voice comms with friends?Thanks!