Mic and Headphone suggestion for 2 gamers in same room

L

Linkz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
358
Hey everyone, I've asked around but I haven't gotten any solid answers on this. I'm a total audio noob, so hoping you use y'all expertise. I’m needing some PC audio help/advice. In my current office situation, my wife and I both have our gaming rigs and desks side by side, around 5 feet apart on the same wall. The room is large (about 20ftx10ft) but we choose to be side by side to save space for VR room. I have a voice that carries and when we game together you can always hear me twice in discord (once coming from my mic and again hearing me through hers). I know push to talk is an option but I’d rather invest in some better hardware to fix this issue.
I have tried a few software based fixes
  1. Messing with the voice activation levels in discord
  2. NVIDIA Broadcast App to help with noise gating
Neither fixed the issue.
We both are using the Logitech G935 headset and the only pro is the wireless. I’m also not a huge fan of it since it has its own issues (randomly disconnecting, etc). But I would be fine with a nice pair of headphones and a boom mic. I’ve heard about DACs, cloudgates, and uni-directional mics, but I know nothing about audio so please keep that in mind when answering since I’m a total noob in that regard.
Budget wise I’d say I could spend around $2000 on hardware. ($1000 for each PC)

Stuff I've been currently looking at:
Focusrite Scarlett 2i2
Shure SM7B
Cloudlifter CL-1

But I'm really flying blind so I might be looking at the wrong stuff, so what hardware/software do I need for us to be able to have nice audio and good mic quality, and most importantly not hearing my echo when we do voice comms with friends?
Thanks!
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,320
Dunno, maybe get 1 Mic and set it between the two of you, or maybe get a sound deadening panel you can prop up between the two of you when you both are gaming.
Maybe get a shotgun mic with a very narrow sound field aimed directly at her.
 
