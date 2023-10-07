Mi Notebook Pro X (1x Thunderbolt port) - 2x portable monitors?

So I have a mi notebook pro x which has 1x TB port
I have an ASUS screen now that uses the TB port for alt DP via USB c cable.
If I want to buy another portable monitor like the MB16ACE, is it possible to power this and the other screen at once from the laptop? Or from a mains power?
Thanks!
