Mi Notebook Pro X (1x Thunderbolt port) - 2x portable monitors?

So I have a mi notebook pro x which has 1x TB port

I have an ASUS screen now that uses the TB port for alt DP via USB c cable.

If I want to buy another portable monitor like the MB16ACE, is it possible to power this and the other screen at once from the laptop? Or from a mains power?

Thanks!
 
