Metroid Prime: Remastered (Switch - 2/8/23)

Metroid Prime Remastered has arrived! Stealth launched today by Nintendo, I just landed on Talon IV (for the 50th time since 2002) and can confirm:
(1) There are four control schemes including Classic Gamecube, Wii Trilogy/Pointer, Hybrid Pointer and Dual Stick;
(2) Graphics have been overhauled and are a step up (or aspire to be) from the Wii Trilogy. Looks fantastic on Switch OLED.
(3) Available for download now at $39.99.
AWESOME!
