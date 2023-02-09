Metroid Prime: Remastered (Switch - 2/8/23)

Metroid Prime Remastered has arrived! Stealth launched today by Nintendo, I just landed on Talon IV (for the 50th time since 2002) and can confirm:



(1) There are four control schemes including Classic Gamecube, Wii Trilogy/Pointer, Hybrid Pointer and Dual Stick;



(2) Graphics have been overhauled and are a step up (or aspire to be) from the Wii Trilogy. Looks fantastic on Switch OLED.



(3) Available for download now at $39.99.



AWESOME!