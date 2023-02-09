Metroid Prime: Remastered (Switch - 2/8/23)

Blackstone

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 8, 2007
Messages
3,432
Metroid Prime Remastered has arrived! Stealth launched today by Nintendo, I just landed on Talon IV (for the 50th time since 2002) and can confirm:

(1) There are four control schemes including Classic Gamecube, Wii Trilogy/Pointer, Hybrid Pointer and Dual Stick;

(2) Graphics have been overhauled and are a step up (or aspire to be) from the Wii Trilogy. Looks fantastic on Switch OLED.

(3) Available for download now at $39.99.

AWESOME!
 
Last edited:
