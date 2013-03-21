Metro: Last Light Discussion

best looking game ever?Metro: Last Light will continue the technical excellence displayed by its predecessor, and its producer believes it'll be one of the best looking games available when it releases later this year...there are currently no plans for a next-generation version. "If someone asks me are we doing a next-gen version - well, yes we are. It's the PC...We're one of the few studios out there that have a proven piece of tech that's built for high-end PCs...I firmly believe that the PC version of Metro: Last Light is one of, if not the best looking game you can actually buy, period, at the moment...