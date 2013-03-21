Metro: Last Light Discussion

polonyc2

best looking game ever?

Metro: Last Light will continue the technical excellence displayed by its predecessor, and its producer believes it'll be one of the best looking games available when it releases later this year...there are currently no plans for a next-generation version. "If someone asks me are we doing a next-gen version - well, yes we are. It's the PC...We're one of the few studios out there that have a proven piece of tech that's built for high-end PCs...I firmly believe that the PC version of Metro: Last Light is one of, if not the best looking game you can actually buy, period, at the moment...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2...ot-the-best-looking-game-you-can-actually-buy
 
TheBuzzer

TheBuzzer

i am hoping my 5870 can handle it. thats was the reason i bought it. to handle the first metro
 
Deleted member 174368

Yikes, seems to be even less video options than the first Metro. I wonder why they don't like players configuring the settings themselves.
 
dremic

i watched them play this in 3d on 3 screens at CES on this insane SLI gtx 690 machine and it was absolutely beautiful. 3d aint my thing though
 
TwistedAegis

Not sure why Metro gets so many passes for things every other new FPS gets trashed for. The combat is terrible, gun feel is weird and it's, quite literally, on rails. I'm looking forward to how they advance graphics in the next one, but other than that, I probably will pass.
 
polonyc2

TwistedAegis said:
Not sure why Metro gets so many passes for things every other new FPS gets trashed for. The combat is terrible, gun feel is weird and it's, quite literally, on rails. I'm looking forward to how they advance graphics in the next one, but other than that, I probably will pass.
because people wanted this to be the next S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and made it so in their mind...Russian developers= S.T.A.L.K.E.R. for most people

the graphics are the star of the Metro series...it's what Crysis 1 was and what the sequels could have been...enjoyable games but with next-gen graphics
 
shifty68

polonyc2 said:
because people wanted this to be the next S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and made it so in their mind...Russian developers= S.T.A.L.K.E.R. for most people
No i never thought this was going to be the new stalker. and i am a extremely rabid stalker fan. it just has a great atmosphere and an interesting story. My only gripe with 2033 was it was very short and on rails. but its worlds better than most of the fps crap coming out nowadays .
 
Geforcepat

Geforcepat

TheBuzzer said:
i am hoping my 5870 can handle it. thats was the reason i bought it. to handle the first metro
I doubt it.better do like me and upgrade your 5870 to at least 7870(Tahiti) or more if you can
cause the 5870 was worse than the 480/470 at metro 2033 so idoubt it'll do any better on the second game.
 
fdiaz78

TwistedAegis said:
Not sure why Metro gets so many passes for things every other new FPS gets trashed for. The combat is terrible, gun feel is weird and it's, quite literally, on rails. I'm looking forward to how they advance graphics in the next one, but other than that, I probably will pass.
I thought I was a minority. I can't stand this game. I uninstalled it after a few days or trying to like it.
 
odditory

Milena said:
Some gameplay at 2560x1600 with Titan's in 3 way SLI:

http://www.pcgameshardware.de/Gefor...s/GTC-2013-Metro-Last-Light-Hands-on-1061392/

Metro 2033 is my favorite FPS game I really loved the setting and atmosphere. Looking forward to this one, hopefully a single Titan will play it fine at 1440p.
The shot of the 3 x Titan's inside the PC was the most impressive part of that, quite honestly. Actual game didnt really grab me. Seemed like clunky mechanics. I'm sure I'll pick this title up and play through it but I also saw 10min of gameplay footage elsewhere that showed the combat and whatnot, seemed somewhat simplistic. I know, "yeah but the atmosphere" is what you'll probably have to remind yourself often.
 
RedTalon19

RedTalon19

My rig (in sig) could only run 2033 at 1680 on my 30" monitor :( still looked great when I tweaked it after a bit... I'm afraid of what Last Light will do. Who am I kidding, I'll probably upgrade the vid cards comming out of this deployment and play this duing all my saved up leave :D
 
MavericK

MavericK

Never did finish Metro, but I picked that up for $10 or less. Probably will do the same with this. Graphically it's beautiful but the action does feel clunky at times.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Milena said:
Some gameplay at 2560x1600 with Titan's in 3 way SLI:

http://www.pcgameshardware.de/Gefor...s/GTC-2013-Metro-Last-Light-Hands-on-1061392/
900x900px-LL-9bb28d6b_mother-of-god-super-troopers_zps7eb1f245.jpeg
 
Thuleman

TwistedAegis said:
Not sure why Metro gets so many passes for things every other new FPS gets trashed for.
Because in the end the game delivers excellent entertainment value. The visuals are stunning, the progression/story is fun/interesting, and the price is right (even at full retail the Metro:2033 was inexpensive).

In addition the game is short enough that the things you mentioned as negatives don't stand out because you just don't spend enough time with it.

I paid $5 on Steam for 2033 and loved it. Will buy the new one at the $10 price point.
 
TwistedAegis

Thuleman said:
Because in the end the game delivers excellent entertainment value. The visuals are stunning, the progression/story is fun/interesting, and the price is right (even at full retail the Metro:2033 was inexpensive).

In addition the game is short enough that the things you mentioned as negatives don't stand out because you just don't spend enough time with it.

I paid $5 on Steam for 2033 and loved it. Will buy the new one at the $10 price point.
So it gets a pass because it's incredibly short? Shouldn't that be another negative? I'm sure at $5/$10 it's fine, but isn't it released at the $60 price point?
 
Thuleman

TwistedAegis said:
So it gets a pass because it's incredibly short? Shouldn't that be another negative? I'm sure at $5/$10 it's fine, but isn't it released at the $60 price point?
Maybe if you buy for the console. I am pretty sure the PC release price was like $39.99 or something like a day after release.

@MaverickK96 I didn't mean to imply 2033 was $5 at release, just saying that by the time I bought it the game was $5 on Steam.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Thuleman said:
@MaverickK96 I didn't mean to imply 2033 was $5 at release, just saying that by the time I bought it the game was $5 on Steam.
No I know, but I'm a bit confused as to why you claim it was "inexpensive" at full retail (presumably meaning that you thought it was a good deal for $50-60 or whatever it was) but you only paid $5 for it, and you'd only pay $10 for Last Light. :confused:
 
odditory

MavericK96 said:
Looks identical to Metro 2033 to me. Which is to say, not bad, but not worth $60.
Well they aren't asking for $60. Its priced at the $49.99 point, kinda like Tomb Raider. And even better, right now its $40 at greenmangaming.com with code GMG20-FDSCL-AQQXD which knocks 20% off

I'd suggest using Paypal rather than a credit card straightaway since GMG is in the UK and that apparently doesn't jive with a lot of U.S. based credit card companies that automatically flag an international transaction unless you notify them ahead of time.

Game releases May 7
 
polonyc2

so now that Crysis 3, Tomb Raider and BioShock Infinite are over, my next most anticipated game is Metro: Last Light...6 weeks to go...the developers are claiming that this will be the best looking PC game ever...bold claims...hopefully the gameplay improves upon 2033 and matches the graphics
 
mtbush

odditory said:
Well they aren't asking for $60. Its priced at the $49.99 point, kinda like Tomb Raider. And even better, right now its $40 at greenmangaming.com with code GMG20-FDSCL-AQQXD which knocks 20% off

I'd suggest using Paypal rather than a credit card straightaway since GMG is in the UK and that apparently doesn't jive with a lot of U.S. based credit card companies that automatically flag an international transaction unless you notify them ahead of time.

Game releases May 7
Originally I though it was going to be $39, at least that's how much my preorder was back in December from Amazon .
I think when THQ was dissolved and Deep Silver bought the IP they jacked up the price.

I'm super excited about Last Light though, it definitely looks like they improved upon 2033 and it has more of a STALKER feel from that 10 min gameplay linked above.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I'll wait for reviews. Metro 2033 just wasn't a $60 or even a $50 title IMO.
 
AceGoober

AceGoober

Pre-ordering Metro: Last Light. I was impressed with the original and I'm eager to start playing this next version on Day 1 Release.
 
H

Hulk

I would like to buy this game but what's the point of paying $60 for it when a year later you can buy it for $4.99 during the steam thanksgiving/Xmas sale? I would just feel ripped off.
 
C

Cmustang87

Hulk said:
I would like to buy this game but what's the point of paying $60 for it when a year later you can buy it for $4.99 during the steam thanksgiving/Xmas sale? I would just feel ripped off.
Not sure if you're exaggerating to convey your point, or just overly optimistic.
 
Hornet

Hornet

Well, with a few exceptions out there, most games eventually hit the bargain bin. So it's usually a question of how soon you want to play a game. Those who are willing to pay full price will be able to play it right now vs having to wait 6-12 months.

These days I think it's soon though as they try to push tons DLC. We often see huge discounts for titles to promote their DLC
 
B

BeavermanA

Hulk said:
I would like to buy this game but what's the point of paying $60 for it when a year later you can buy it for $4.99 during the steam thanksgiving/Xmas sale? I would just feel ripped off.
Greenmangaming has it for $37.50 with code GMG25-S0FSG-R7Z9B
Activates on Steam and includes the DLC.

Yea it is true most PC games drop like a rock in price after release. I never pay $60 for a game, but $40 or less is fine for a new title imo. I do it to support the developers if anything. If everyone waited for $5 steam sales, all we'd have are F2P games that require purchases to advance in any way. Probably inevitable, but would like to prolong that as much as possible.
 
D4rkn3ss

D4rkn3ss

i dont mind paying full price, what bothers me is the exclusive content crap. they should just give you a discount if you pre-ordered and thats it.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Never did finish Metro 2033...probably should do that first.

Not a fan of these pre-order exclusive difficulty level shenanigans. Will wait until it's on a steep sale.
 
F

fdiaz78

MavericK96 said:
Never did finish Metro 2033...probably should do that first.

Not a fan of these pre-order exclusive difficulty level shenanigans. Will wait until it's on a steep sale.
Me neither. I stupidly paid full price thinking it was going to be good but with the cheap awful AI and some other gameplay elements it was promptly uninstalled. I will not make the same mistake again.
 
W

Weenis

Q-BZ said:
Same here.
Do it. It's really a good game.

I'd played it for 2 hours then quit and came back a year later and enjoyed it immensely. Not bad though since I just actually finished it like three or four days ago.

Definitely play the harder difficulty though.. Ranger Easy was the first mode I played on. I think I may go back and play on Ranger Hardcore now.
 
