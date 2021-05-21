Metro Exodus Keeps shutting of my PC

HAL_404

HAL_404

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
1,082
My PC keeps eventually shutting itself off but only when playing Metro Exodus. I can play Horizon Zero Dawn on High settings no problem, CPU temp never goes over 40C and GPU stays below 62C with 50% fan (Asus Strix GTX 970). Any game I play from Andromeda to the earlier Metro games run well, it's just Metro Exodus. I have the latest greatest NVIDIA drivers installed. Using High settings and 60% GPU fan but the GPU still runs hotter than any other game I play @ 50% fan. When the PC shuts off I have to turn the Power Supply Power switch off then back on and the PC reboots no problem. I tried lowering the textures to Medium, etc but after about 5 minutes or more the PC still shuts down. My PC never draws more than 450W and I'm using a Seasonic FX-650 PS. I can run Kombuster and FurMark and all the other stress tests no problem. It just does this with Metro Exodus. Any help is appreciated. Thanks :barefoot:
 
N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
680
HAL_404 said:
My PC keeps eventually shutting itself off but only when playing Metro Exodus. I can play Horizon Zero Dawn on High settings no problem, CPU temp never goes over 40C and GPU stays below 62C with 50% fan (Asus Strix GTX 970). Any game I play from Andromeda to the earlier Metro games run well, it's just Metro Exodus. I have the latest greatest NVIDIA drivers installed. Using High settings and 60% GPU fan but the GPU still runs hotter than any other game I play @ 50% fan. When the PC shuts off I have to turn the Power Supply Power switch off then back on and the PC reboots no problem. I tried lowering the textures to Medium, etc but after about 5 minutes or more the PC still shuts down. My PC never draws more than 450W and I'm using a Seasonic FX-650 PS. I can run Kombuster and FurMark and all the other stress tests no problem. It just does this with Metro Exodus. Any help is appreciated. Thanks :barefoot:
Click to expand...
try running something in the background while playing ME that can graph the GPU power consumption with high granularity (you'll have to crank the sampling rate way up which can hurt performance a bit) and look for current spikes. That's the first thing that comes to mind... that something the game is doing with its irregular load that Furmark & Kombustor aren't doing with their steady loads is causing big spikes on the 12V rail.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
18,581
Are any components OC'd? If so, back the OC off or preferably return to stock settings and go from there.

ME (original release, not the new RTX/Enhanced edition which has ran solid for me so far with OC) was the only game that would crash on me for the longest time and after trying every software solution I could find, I decided to back off my RAM OC to another step or two down in speed (like from 3200 Mhz to 3000) and then no more crashing. Was crazy because I could run PRIME95 and other games/applications with zero issues for hours and ME would consistently crash every 5-15 mins. But it wouldn't shut down my PC, it would just crash to desktop with some vague error that didn't insinuate any hardware issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top