Metro Exodus Keeps shutting of my PC

My PC keeps eventually shutting itself off but only when playing Metro Exodus. I can play Horizon Zero Dawn on High settings no problem, CPU temp never goes over 40C and GPU stays below 62C with 50% fan (Asus Strix GTX 970). Any game I play from Andromeda to the earlier Metro games run well, it's just Metro Exodus. I have the latest greatest NVIDIA drivers installed. Using High settings and 60% GPU fan but the GPU still runs hotter than any other game I play @ 50% fan. When the PC shuts off I have to turn the Power Supply Power switch off then back on and the PC reboots no problem. I tried lowering the textures to Medium, etc but after about 5 minutes or more the PC still shuts down. My PC never draws more than 450W and I'm using a Seasonic FX-650 PS. I can run Kombuster and FurMark and all the other stress tests no problem. It just does this with Metro Exodus. Any help is appreciated. Thanks