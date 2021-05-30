Metro Exodus Keeps shutting of my PC Part II

Though some here might like to know what the fix was for my ASUS GTX 970 that kept tripping the power supply. I got a hold of a Seasonic 750W Focus and things improved a bit but decided to re-paste the GPU and so I removed the fan assembly and thought "what the heck, I'll remove the backplate too and check things under the plate". To do that I had to remove 2 screws on the VRM finned heatsink and that's when I discovered that one of the heatsink screws somehow came loose. Tightened the screws, re-pasted the GPU with PK-2 and wha la, can run Metro Exodus no problem, GPU temps dropped too. Seems a few of the VRM were heating up and causing a current spike and that shut off the PS.