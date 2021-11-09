Metro Exodus Enhanced - access violation crash during loading lvl.

Hi my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
I have updated Windows 10 to newest build. Question will be about Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition. I have game installed 2 months not single crash. Today i run game and during loading level it throw "BugTrap" crash to desktop. I opened DMP file from game folder and it said:"0xc0000005 Access Violation". Btw nothing in event logs,no errors,no driver crash.
Happened first time. So i run game second time and runs smooth without issue.Should i worry about this?
I passed KarhuRam test before without errors btw. Thanks.
Someone on reddit said:"
The crash on loading a save does indeed happen from cpu overclock. I'd bet every single person who commented on this thread who gets the crash on a OC cpu would not crash if they went back to default.
I can pass an hour on real bench no errors in hwmoniter64 and still get the crash (with errors in hw64) losing saves in metro.
You CAN fix it while overclocked. You just need way higher voltage then other games."
But i have stock cpu.
