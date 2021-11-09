Metro Exodus Enhanced - access violation crash during loading lvl.

Hi my pc:10850K stock 4800mhz2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200mhz XMPSeasonic Tx-850 Ultra TitaniumGigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OCAorus Z490 Pro Gaming1 TB SSDI have updated Windows 10 to newest build. Question will be about Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition. I have game installed 2 months not single crash. Today i run game and during loading level it throw "BugTrap" crash to desktop. I opened DMP file from game folder and it said:"0xc0000005 Access Violation". Btw nothing in event logs,no errors,no driver crash.Happened first time. So i run game second time and runs smooth without issue.Should i worry about this?I passed KarhuRam test before without errors btw. Thanks.Someone on reddit said:"."But i have stock cpu.