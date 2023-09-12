Meteor Lake seems on track.

https://wccftech.com/roundup/intel-meteor-lake-core-ultra-cpus/
Uses a combo of Intel 4 (EUV 7), TSMC6, and Samsung 14
First commercial consumer use for Foveros, new architectures for CPU and GPU cores, new layout, new interconnects, and 8 lanes of PCIe5 dedicated for 3'rd party GPU all crammed into one beautiful mobile SoC, with options for external SoDIMM memory, or on-chip DDR5 (up to 96GB) or LPDDR5x (up to 64GB)
Uses a combo of Intel 4 (EUV 7), TSMC6, and Samsung 14
First commercial consumer use for Foveros, new architectures for CPU and GPU cores, new layout, new interconnects, and 8 lanes of PCIe5 dedicated for 3'rd party GPU all crammed into one beautiful mobile SoC, with options for external SoDIMM memory, or on-chip DDR5 (up to 96GB) or LPDDR5x (up to 64GB)
Last edited: