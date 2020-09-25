Metal Gear Games Released on GOG...

N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,578
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,851
Just saw this clip of MGS2 in action a bit ago too.


Pretty awesome, as I've been wanting to play through MGS again recently and Sony doesn't seem to think MGS 1-4 are worth playing on PS4 or PS5 still, so this looks like the best option outside of me getting my PS3 and original disks out for it.
 
