Metal Gear Games Released on GOG...

DrezKill
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 11, 2007
- Messages
- 542
https://www.gog.com/game/metal_gear I assume this is the original MSX version?
https://www.gog.com/game/metal_gear_solid
https://www.gog.com/game/metal_gear_solid_2_substance
I wonder how good the ports are. They should throw Twin Snakes on PC as well, as well Metal Gear 2 from MSX.
https://www.gog.com/game/metal_gear_solid
https://www.gog.com/game/metal_gear_solid_2_substance
I wonder how good the ports are. They should throw Twin Snakes on PC as well, as well Metal Gear 2 from MSX.