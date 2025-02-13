Metal Eden

Metal Eden is a sci-fi first-person shooter from Reikon Games, who previously developed Ruiner...publisher Deep Silver confirmed that it takes place in a world where humanity has come up with a way to upload its consciousness to robots...the game will feature eight unique missions where players will explore the game's unique new universe

The press release also shared more information about the story and unique gameplay elements, such as Hyper Unit protagonist Aska, who can wield a massive first-person arsenal while using an energy core extraction ability to give them an edge during battle...parkour, wall-running, and grappling will also be a big focus of the game

release date: May 6th 2025...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzHGq9PRQlY
 
Looks like they stole every gameplay idea from Turbo Overkill except for the chainsaw limbs. First thing I thought of when watching the trailer was Turbo Overkill with a shiny 3D veneer.
 
I honestly thought Ghostrunner with guns.
 
^very cool! I'll most likely be playing this. Neon Giant (The Ascent) is said to be working on a Cyberpunk FPS currently as well, I wonder if it'll be similar? I mention them because after playing through The Ascent I was going to play Ruiner but never got around to it. I'm def gonna give it a go now.
 
Gameplay looks like Doom to me more than anything, which could be a good thing!
 
^I'm good for an FPS once in a great while. Metal Eden kinda came outta nowhere. Never even heard of it prior to this thread. Until this the only other one I was looking forward to was Witchfire. Thanks for the suggestion. I kinda gravitate more towards movement shooters, so this could be cool.
 
