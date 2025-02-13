Metal Eden is a sci-fi first-person shooter from Reikon Games, who previously developed Ruiner...publisher Deep Silver confirmed that it takes place in a world where humanity has come up with a way to upload its consciousness to robots...the game will feature eight unique missions where players will explore the game's unique new universe
The press release also shared more information about the story and unique gameplay elements, such as Hyper Unit protagonist Aska, who can wield a massive first-person arsenal while using an energy core extraction ability to give them an edge during battle...parkour, wall-running, and grappling will also be a big focus of the game
release date: May 6th 2025...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzHGq9PRQlY
