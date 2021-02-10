MetaHuman Creator: High-Fidelity Digital Humans Made Easy

DWolvin
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 13, 2002
- Messages
- 2,493
Stumbled upon this a few moments ago- I can't wait for it to be the basis for character creation in-game!
Creating convincing digital humans has traditionally been hard, slow, and expensive.
With MetaHuman Creator, the time to create a unique digital human of the highest quality, complete with hair and clothing, is slashed.
Here, we provide a first look at the new tool.
Creating convincing digital humans has traditionally been hard, slow, and expensive.
With MetaHuman Creator, the time to create a unique digital human of the highest quality, complete with hair and clothing, is slashed.
Here, we provide a first look at the new tool.