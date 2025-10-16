Meta Uncovers RDSEED Architectural Issue In AMD Zen 5 CPUs

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,768
"No AMD engineer has yet commented on this matter on the Linux kernel mailing list.
Update: Price posted a follow-up message now suggesting that RDSEED perhaps should be disabled for all AMD Zen 5 cores (just not EPYC / Turin) as reportedly other Zen 5 CPU models may also hit this problem.
2 Comments"
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/AMD-EPYC-Turin-RDSEED-Bug
Update: Price posted a follow-up message now suggesting that RDSEED perhaps should be disabled for all AMD Zen 5 cores (just not EPYC / Turin) as reportedly other Zen 5 CPU models may also hit this problem.
2 Comments"
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/AMD-EPYC-Turin-RDSEED-Bug