I can't help but think this is ass backwards.



How do news organizations make money?



Through their ads either in their paper newspapers, on their TV channels or on their websites.



If social media sites took the content and hosted it without the source organizations ads, then that would be one thing, and they should compensate the news organizations, but if all we are talking about is providing links to the news sources, then the news sources should be thanking them for giving them more traffic and thus growing their revenues.



In the latter scenario, if anyone should be compensating anyone, it should be the news orgs that compensate Facebook for the referrals.