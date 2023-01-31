Meta technology chief Bosworth implies company has lost focus

erek
Wonder if he'll be displaced for this, seems like a potential gaffe on his part
“Meta investors have been urging the company to focus on its core online ad business, which has come under pressure from a number of challenges, including a weak economy and increased competition. Brad Gerstner, the CEO of Altimeter Capital and a Meta investor, wrote in an open letter to the company in October that Meta needs to "get fit and focused," and he was critical of the hefty investment in the nascent metaverse.
In November, Meta said it would lay off over 11,000 employees as part of its plans to cut costs amid a tough digital advertising market.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/31/met...s-facebook-of-old-had-focus-in-blog-post.html
