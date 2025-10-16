  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Meta researchers demonstrate new AI model that eschews imitation learning for an internal world model

Agent Learning via Early Experience​

Kai Zhang, Xiangchao Chen, Bo Liu, Tianci Xue, Zeyi Liao, Zhihan Liu, Xiyao Wang, Yuting Ning, Zhaorun Chen, Xiaohan Fu, Jian Xie, Yuxuan Sun, Boyu Gou, Qi Qi, Zihang Meng, Jianwei Yang, Ning Zhang, Xian Li, Ashish Shah, Dat Huynh, Hengduo Li, Zi Yang, Sara Cao, Lawrence Jang, Shuyan Zhou, Jiacheng Zhu, Huan Sun, Jason Weston, Yu Su, Yifan Wu

A paradigm we call early experience: interaction data generated by the agent's own actions, where the resulting future states serve as supervision without reward signals.
Within this paradigm we study two strategies of using such data:
(1) Implicit world modeling, which uses collected states to ground the policy in environment dynamics; and
(2) Self-reflection, where the agent learns from its suboptimal actions to improve reasoning and decision-making.
We evaluate across eight diverse environments and multiple model families.
Our approaches consistently improve effectiveness and out-of-domain generalization, highlighting the value of early experience.
Moreover, in environments with verifiable rewards, our results provide promising signals that early experience offers a strong foundation for subsequent reinforcement learning, positioning it as a practical bridge between imitation learning and fully experience-driven agents.

https://arxiv.org/abs/2510.08558

Via https://x.com/Yesterday_work_/status/1978034891926458552
 
