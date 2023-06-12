erek
Pretty cool
“To switch things up a bit, I tried using both tools to generate a piano ditty in the style of George Gershwin. I say “tried” because, in an effort to forestall the copyright issues around generative music tools, Google implemented a filter in the public version of MusicLM that blocks prompts mentioning specific artists.
MusicGen has no such filter. But the results for “Background piano music in the style of Gershwin,” left something to be desired, I must say:
Generative music is improving, clearly (see Riffusion, Dance Diffusion and OpenAI’s Jukebox). But major ethical and legal issues have yet to be ironed out. AI like MusicGen “learns” from existing music to produce similar effects, a fact with which not all artists — or generative AI users — are comfortable.
Increasingly, homemade tracks that use generative AI to conjure familiar sounds that can be passed off as authentic, or at least close enough, have been going viral. Music labels have been quick to flag them to streaming partners, citing intellectual property concerns — and they’ve generally been victorious. But there’s still a lack of clarity on whether “deepfake” music violates the copyright of artists, labels and other rights holders.
It might not be long before there’s guidance on the matter. Several lawsuits making their way through the courts will likely have a bearing on music-generating AI, including one pertaining to the rights of artists whose work is used to train AI systems without their knowledge or consent.
For its part, Meta, which isn’t imposing restrictions on how MusicGen can be used, says that all the music MusicGen was trained on was “covered by legal agreements with the right holders,” including a deal with Shutterstock.”
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/12/meta-open-sources-an-ai-powered-music-generator/
