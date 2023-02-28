Meta is working on 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

New AI personas

"The company isn't new to some level of user-facing AI. It introduced chatbots to Messenger in 2016, for example. This represents a significant expansion, however, and isn't surprising given the industry's growing focus on generative AI. Internet behemoths like Google reportedly feel competitive pressure from OpenAI's ChatGPT, as it could theoretically undermine search and other key businesses. Zuckerberg said during Meta's latest earnings call that he wanted the firm to be a "leader" in generative AI, but this may also represent a defensive tool.

The shift doesn't come at a great moment, however. Meta's revenues are still shrinking, and its pivot to the metaverse is costing billions of dollars at its Reality Labs unit. It recently slashed over 11,000 jobs to cut costs and weather a rough economy. While platforms like Facebook and Instagram continue to gain users, the company isn't as stable as it once was."

Source: https://www.engadget.com/meta-is-wo...stagram-messenger-and-whatsapp-223316961.html
 
Who knew in 2023 I would be rooting for a AI uprising. We deserve it.
 
rhkcommander959 said:
Sounds like AI ads to me, amongst other uses
Click to expand...
I can already see the AI generated Virtual Streamer market taking off. Battle of the cute AI Idols here to answer our chat questions and promote products to us while being as entertaining and bland as possible.
 
