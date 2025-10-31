erek
"Even though Meta is saying this is a liquid cooling rack, and we can see the nozzles, we can also clearly see the fans.
The reason to build a liquid-cooled networking rack is to help increase the power density while also giving better cooling."
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/meta-icepack-liquid-cooled-networking-rack-from-ocp-2025/
Final WordsWe just looked for, “Meta IcePack” and that is not giving us any results on Google right now which is strange since this was on the OCP Summit 2025 floor. It seems like being stationed next to the Meta AMD Helios MI450 rack did not help get this coverage.
