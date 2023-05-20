erek
It's not very big
"Even a small slice of that could erase the billions Meta’s lost in investments in “metaverse” technologies like augmented reality headsets, meetings software and VR playgrounds like Horizon Worlds. Reality Labs, Meta’s division responsible for augmented reality tech, reported a net loss of $4 billion last quarter, and the company said during its Q1 call that it expects “operating losses to increase year over year in 2023.”"
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/18/meta-bets-big-on-ai-with-custom-chips-and-a-supercomputer/
