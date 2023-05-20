Meta bets big on AI with custom chips — and a supercomputer

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,425
It's not very big

"Even a small slice of that could erase the billions Meta’s lost in investments in “metaverse” technologies like augmented reality headsets, meetings software and VR playgrounds like Horizon Worlds. Reality Labs, Meta’s division responsible for augmented reality tech, reported a net loss of $4 billion last quarter, and the company said during its Q1 call that it expects “operating losses to increase year over year in 2023.”"

1684606725006.png

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/18/meta-bets-big-on-ai-with-custom-chips-and-a-supercomputer/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top