Meta announces its Quest 3 VR headset, which will cost $499.99

NextGen VR capabilities
“We already had a pretty good idea of how the Quest 3 would shake out after Mark Gurman of Bloomberg detailed his hands-on experience with the then-unannounced device earlier this week, reporting on the lighter and more comfortable design that adds new sensors and redesigned controllers.
The video clearly shows off the three new sensor areas across the front of the device that do the most to differentiate it from earlier versions, as well as the head strap. Gurman described that the pill-shaped zones hold four cameras split evenly between the left and right sides — two of which are full-color cameras and two standard — and a single depth sensor in the middle that could improve the headset’s AR performance.
We also see the new Touch Plus controllers with TruTouch haptics “for experiences you can feel,” without the old rings they used to have for positional tracking. This announcement didn’t go into detail on the sensor setup, but the depth sensor should work with the controllers, and Meta confirmed hand tracking will be supported out of the box this time around.”
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/1/23744576/meta-quest-3-vr-headset-price-details
